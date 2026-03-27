Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country/ Sheriff Country Crossover Update; S04E14/S04E15 Previews

Along with a big update on CBS's Fire Country/Sheriff Country crossover, we look at S04E14: "Why Not Now?" & S04E15: "Making Things Go Boom."

Article Summary Major update on the upcoming Fire Country and Sheriff Country crossover event airing April 3rd on CBS

Sheriff Country S01E13 sees Mickey Fox and Sharon Leone join forces after a school bus explosion

Fire Country S04E13 follows Bode Leone and Deputy Boone on a desperate mission to save missing students

Episode previews for S04E14 and S04E15 tease a rodeo stampede and a fire call gone dangerously wrong

With only a week to go until CBS and series creators Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country returns, we have a massive update on what April has in store. First up, we have a whole messload of preview images for April 3rd's crossover with Sheriff Country, along with the overviews for both chapters. Following that, we have overviews and images for S04E14: "Why Not Now?" (a rodeo stampede) and S04E15: "Making Things Go Boom" (a routine fire becomes much more than that) – here's a look:

Fire Country Season 4: S04E13 – S04E15 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 13: "The Finest" – After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case. Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer guest-star. Written by Seth Harrington & Matt Lopez and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 13: "The Bravest" – With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives. Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest star. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend & David Gould, and directed by Bill Purple.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 14: "Why Not Now?" – A day of celebration at the Edgewater rodeo erupts into chaos after a stampede of runaway horses endangers the crowd. Written by India Gurley and directed by Jason Hellmann.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 15: "Making Things Go Boom" – A routine response to a reported minor fire turns dangerous when the Station 42 team discovers the threat is far greater than dispatch indicated. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Jules Latimer.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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