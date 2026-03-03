Posted in: CW, Netflix, TV, YouTube | Tagged: community

Community Star Joel McHale Keeps Hope Alive with Movie Update & More

Joel McHale offered an update on Peacock's Community movie; co-writer Andrew Guest revealed how close the movie came to filming the last time.

Joel McHale shares an optimistic update on the highly anticipated Community movie for Peacock.

Co-writer Andrew Guest reveals the film nearly began shooting after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Scheduling remains the main hurdle, as the cast's chemistry relies on everyone filming together.

New windows may make filming possible this year, with McHale offering some serious hope.

After not having much to report and playing the waiting game for the past few months, we've got some seriously promising news to pass along regarding Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned, Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton)-starring Community: The Movie. Checking in with The Watch podcast near the end of last month, Guest shared just how close the project was to filming shortly after the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023.

"We got very close to shooting that. As the writers' strikes and actors' strikes were ending, all of our cast were available. All of them wanted to do it. We had a line producer. We had a script that we were in the process of starting to rewrite, Guest shared with host Andy Greenwald. But as we've previously heard from members of the cast, it's difficult to get that many talented people's schedules to line up.

As for the suggestion by some that the cast could be filmed at different times and the scenes edited together later, Guest explained why that would dishonor one of the main reasons fans have loved and remained devoted to the series for so long. "The fun and energy of that show is the chemistry between these people in the same room, around a table," Guest noted, adding, "So we have to have them all in the same place at the same time."

Checking in with ET's Brice Sander to talk up the third season of Peacock's House of Villains, McHale also had some good news to share near the top of the interview. After joking that it would be the first of a trilogy (he really was joking), McHale perked up and seemed quite happy and optimistic when he shared that it looks like there are some windows this year that would make everyone available for filming. In fact, McHale was so happy that it sounded like he offered Chevy Chase a legit invite to be a part of House of Villains Season 3 (if there is one):

