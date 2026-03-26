Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: Regular show

Regular Show: Cartoon Network Releases "The Lost Tapes" Teaser

Here's a look at an early teaser for Cartoon Network and series creator J.G. Quintel's Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, arriving on May 11th.

Honestly, it's kinda hard to believe that it's been less than two years since it was announced during the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival that a new Regular Show series from J.G. Quintel was on the way. That mostly has to do with how good news makes the wait time feel longer. Actually, it's quite impressive that a special half-hour episode of Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will make its debut internationally on Cartoon Network and HBO Max on Monday, May 11th. Just to add a little clarity: in the US alone, the series will premiere on Cartoon Network on Monday, May 11th, and on HBO Max and Hulu later this year.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes centers on Mordecai and Rigby – best friends who work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and coworkers. From crashing a friend's luau to searching for the sweetest spot to take a nap, avoiding work quickly spirals into thwarting surreal disasters… in the most hilarious and entertaining of ways! Now, we have a look at the mysteriously disappearing teaser waiting for you above – enjoy!

"It's been so much fun working with everyone on more 'Regular Show.' We're just making stuff for ourselves and trying to crack each other up. It reminds me a lot of the original run. I can't wait for everyone to see it," Quintel shared in a statement when the animated series's premiere date was revealed. Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Executive Producers are JG Quintel, Sean Szeles, and Sam Register. Toby Jones serves as Supervising Director, Paula Spence serves as Supervising Art Director, and Ryan Slater serves as Producer. The voice cast includes JG Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis, and Janie Haddad Tompkins, among many others.

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