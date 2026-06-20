Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: cherry, K63W Pro Compact

Cherry Reveals First 8K Ultra-Wideband Keyboard

Cherry recently revealed a brand-new 8K Ultra-Wideband keyboard as they showed off the K63W Pro Compact design

Article Summary Cherry unveiled the K63W Pro Compact, its first 8K Ultra-Wideband keyboard built for gaming and everyday work.

Cherry says Ultra-Wideband delivers lower latency, reduced interference, stable wireless performance, and longer battery life.

The Cherry K63W Pro Compact features a 70% layout, low-profile MX switches, gasket tuning, and 8000 Hz polling.

Cherry plans to launch the K63W Pro Compact in August 2026 for $170, targeting competitive players and daily typists.

Cherry recently revealed a new design to their keyboard lineup as they showed off the K63W Pro Compact keyboard. A bit of an interesting take, as they have presented this as their first 8K ultra-wideband design, while still sitting as a TKL 70% measurement. The design was made to give those who desire this for work and gaming something sleek and modest while also delivering performance when needed. You can read more about it from the company below as it will be on the market in August 2026 going for $170.

Experience a Different Kind Of Feeling With The Cherry K63W Pro Compact Keyboard

While traditional wireless solutions operate within narrow and crowded frequency bands, Ultra-Wideband transmits data in short bursts across a much wider frequency spectrum. This enables more precise signal timing, reduced interference, and stable wireless communication, even in crowded wireless environments. Built around four key pillars for gaming peripherals, the technology supports lower-latency wireless performance, high-throughput true 8000 Hz polling, more robust connectivity, and greater power efficiency for longer battery life.

The K63W Pro Compact reports to your computer up to eight times every millisecond, in both wired and wireless modes. Combined with a high-capacity 6000 mAh battery and the efficiency of Ultra-Wideband, the keyboard is built for sustained high-performance gaming sessions. The K63W Pro introduces a compact 70% layout optimized for gaming, keeping the F-row while reducing side bulk to maximize space for mouse movement. The keyboard also supports low-profile typing. By combining refined Cherry MX LOW PROFILE 2.0 switches with a carefully tuned gasket construction, the keyboard delivers a typing feel that goes beyond expectations for the category. Softer keystrokes, deeper acoustics, and a more satisfying typing experience in a slim form factor.

"With the K63W Pro, we wanted to evolve wireless gaming even further. Ultra-Wideband technology and 8K polling deliver extreme performance, while the carefully tuned gasket construction creates a typing feel you would never expect from a low-profile keyboard. The result is a keyboard built for both competitive gaming and hours of daily typing", says Joakim Jansson, Director of Product Management at Cherry.

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