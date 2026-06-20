Posted in: ASUS, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: ASUS ROG, Keyboard, Mouse

ASUS ROG Reveals Limited-Edition 24-Karat Gold-Accented Peripherals

ASUS ROG is celebrating its 209th Anniversary with a small limited-edition line of 24-Karat Gold-Accented Peripherals

Article Summary ASUS ROG marks its 20th anniversary with limited-edition 24K gold-accented gaming peripherals and collector keycaps.

The ROG Azoth Extreme Edition 20 keyboard packs a 75% layout, OLED display, hot-swappable switches, and 8K wireless.

ASUS ROG’s Harpe II Extreme Edition 20 mouse pairs a 24K gold-plated frame with a 65K sensor and 8,000Hz polling.

ROG Keycap Mystery Box Edition 20 delivers collectible artisan keycaps inspired by iconic ASUS ROG gear and milestones.

ASUS ROG recently showed off a new set of items for those who truly love the brand as they celebrate its 209th Anniversary with the new 24-Karat Gold-Accented set of peripherals. As you can see here, they have created a new keyboard and mouse specifically for the occasion that has markings that reflect both the past and the present, while retaining this gold and black design. They've also released a small set of customized keycaps that reflect on the company's history and offer you options ot celebrate the brand. We have mroe details on all of them below, as the keyboard is going for $600, the mouse for $260, and the keycaps sold individually as mystery box items for $25 a piece.

ROG Azoth Extreme Edition 20 Keyboard

The ROG Azoth Extreme Edition 20 reimagines the award-winning Azoth platform with exclusive anniversary styling and enthusiast-focused features. This customizable 75% wireless gaming keyboard features a striking black-and-gold design with translucent keycaps and switches, a removable 24K gold-plated commemorative nameplate, and premium aluminum-alloy construction. Designed for both gaming and typing enthusiasts, the keyboard features an adjustable gasket mount, a carbon-fiber positioning plate, a three-layer dampening system, and hot-swappable ROG NX switches. A full-color OLED touchscreen and three-way control knob provide quick access to system information and keyboard settings, while ROG SpeedNova wireless technology and the ROG Polling Rate Booster deliver up to an 8000Hz report rate and up to 1,600 hours of battery life in 2.4GHz mode.

ROG Harpe II Extreme Edition 20

Built on the pro-validated Harpe II Ace shape, the ROG Harpe II Extreme Edition 20 combines esports-grade performance with a premium anniversary design. The semi-transparent shell showcases an authentic 24K gold-plated internal metal frame, creating a collectible centerpiece without compromising competitive performance. The mouse features the new ROG AimPoint Pro 65K optical sensor, delivering up to 65,000 DPI with less than 1% deviation, along with ROG Optical Micro Switches rated for 100 million clicks. ROG SpeedNova 8K wireless technology enables up to an 8,000Hz polling rate without requiring a separate booster, while intelligent wireless power management provides up to 195 hours of battery life.

ROG Keycap Mystery Box Edition 20

Created for collectors and keyboard enthusiasts, the ROG Keycap Mystery Box Edition 20 offers a unique unboxing experience with a randomly selected artisan keycap in every box. Inspired by iconic ROG products and milestones, the collection features designs inspired by the ROG logo, ROG Claymore keyboard, ROG Gladius mouse, ROG Delta headset, ROG Raikiri Pro controller, and ROG Chariot gaming chair. Each resin keycap features hand-finished detailing, an obsidian-inspired base, and intricate structural elements designed to highlight the product it represents. Select boxes include a rare special-edition design, making each unboxing a surprise for collectors.

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