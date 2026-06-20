Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Ubisoft, Vinyl | Tagged: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Laced Records

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Soundtrack Comes To Vinyl

Ahead of the release of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Ubisoft and Laced Records are releasing the original soundtrack on vinyl.

Article Summary Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag original soundtrack is coming to vinyl via Ubisoft and Laced Records ahead of July.

The release remasters 76 tracks from Black Flag, including Brian Tyler’s score, sea shanties, multiplayer, and Freedom Cry.

Fans can choose standard black heavyweight LPs or special colored vinyl editions, all specially mastered for vinyl.

New Jeff Langevin cover art, Ubisoft archival artwork, and premium packaging round out this Assassin’s Creed vinyl set.

Ahead of the release of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Ubisoft and Laced Records have come together to release the original soundtrack for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag on vinyl. The two companies have come together to remaster the original 2013 tracks with new artwork and a couple of different editions for you to choose from, as you'll get every epic song, every sea shanty, every background melody, and more, all on either black heavyweight vinyl or specially colored wax for the special editions. We have mroe info on them for you here as they're in their shop for pre-order.

Leave Her Johnny, The Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Arrives On Vinyl

Edward Kenway's adventures during the Golden Age of Piracy are splashed across the sleeve, with brand-new cover artwork by artist and illustrator Jeff Langevin and ravishing environment pieces from Ubisoft's archives. Composer Brian Tyler is renowned for his blockbuster work across film and video games. Gigues, rough strings, Hollywood percussion, and subtle electronic touches abound throughout the Black Flag score, with Tyler variously pirouetting and strutting through dramatic and action-packed cues — while avoiding piratical clichés.

Perhaps the most indelible musical experience of Black Flag is the inclusion of sea shanties that geared-up players and their crews as they traversed the Caribbean Sea — especially fan-favorite "Leave Her Johnny" and "Randy Dandy Oh". A huge array of performers lent their vocal talents to the cause, including Sean Dagher, Nils Brown, Michiel Schrey, and many more. All music has been specially mastered for vinyl by Joe Caithness.

Standard Edition black heavyweight LPs

76 specially mastered tracks from the 2013 action-adventure game

Music includes original score by Brian Tyler and fan-favorite sea shanties

Also includes music from the multiplayer modes and the Freedom Cry story campaign

Original cover artwork by Jeff Langevin

Additional archival artwork by Ubisoft

Rigid board box outer sleeve

Spined inner sleeves

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