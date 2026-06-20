Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Darkseid Goes All-In with New SDCC 2026 Beast Kingdom Exclusive

Beast Kingdom steps into the world of DC Comics for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as they debut some new limited edition exclusives

Article Summary Beast Kingdom brings Darkseid to SDCC 2026 with a Dynamic 8ction Heroes exclusive inspired by DC’s All In Special.

The 8-inch Darkseid figure features a black-and-red fabric suit, removable hooded cloak, and detailed comic-accurate sculpt.

Darkseid includes interchangeable hands and a signature axe-style left hand for dynamic posing in the DAH lineup.

Limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide, the SDCC 2026 Darkseid exclusive goes up for pre-order June 25 for $96.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is almost here, and companies are already unveiling their convention exclusives. Among them is Beast Kingdom, which is returning to the DC Universe with a brand-new release inspired by one of comics' most iconic villains. Darkseid is back and ready to reign supreme with a special edition figure based on his appearance in DC's All In initiative. Darkseid first appeared in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #134 in 1970, created by the legendary Jack Kirby. However, this particular design is inspired by the recent DC All In Special, which helped introduce readers to the increasingly popular Absolute Universe. Now the ruler of Apokolips returns in collectible form as part of Beast Kingdom's Dynamic 8ction Heroes lineup.

Standing approximately 8 inches tall, Darkseid features a striking black-and-red fabric costume with a removable hooded cloak, adding an extra layer of realism to the release. As expected from the DAH line, the figure includes impressive articulation, detailed sculpting, and multiple accessories, including interchangeable hands and a signature axe-style left hand for dynamic display options. Limited to just 1,000 pieces worldwide, this SDCC 2026 exclusive is sure to be a standout addition to Beast Kingdom's growing DC Comics lineup. Pre-orders are scheduled to go live on June 25 through the Beast Kingdom website for $96.

Limited Edition DAH-177 DARKSEID (All IN) $96.00

"Darkseid, the absolute ruler of Apokolips, is one of the most feared and destructive villains in the DC Universe. Armed with near-immortality and the devastating Omega Effect, he seeks to eliminate free will and conquer the universe, becoming the ultimate nightmare of both Superman and the Justice League."

"Beast Kingdom's "DAH" DC Heroes series presents a highly collectible Special Edition inspired by Darkseid's appearance in the DC ALL IN SPECIAL comic universe. Featuring a deep black battle suit with the iconic crimson Omega emblem, this figure recreates the cosmic tyrant's overwhelming presence through detailed sculpting, including his rock-like skin texture, sinister expression, and menacing gaze. Limited to only 1,000 pieces worldwide, the All In Special Edition is a must-have collectible for DC Comics fans and DAH collectors alike."

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