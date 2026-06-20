Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers New Legends Brings Gigastorm Roaring Back Into Action

Gigastorm returns in Takara Tomy’s New Legends line as a massive, triple-changing dinosaur-and-fortress collectible.

Article Summary Transformers New Legends NL-04 Gigastorm revives the Beast Wars II villain as a massive premium Takara Tomy import.

The Transformers Gigastorm figure stands about 18.9 inches tall and converts between robot, mobile fortress, and base modes.

Included Transformers extras Terrastorm Headmaster and Gigascouter add chest, horn, bomb, and weapon attachment features.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Gigastorm now from Hasbro Pulse for $299.99 ahead of its December 2026 release.

Takara Tomy continues its deep dive into obscure Transformers history with New Legends NL-04 Gigastorm. This newly imported release brings one of the most imposing villains from Beast Wars II back into the modern collector's focus. Originally an upgraded form of Megastorm, Gigastorm was known for its overwhelming size, fortress-level firepower, and triple-changing ability. The monstrosity stands 18.0" tall and has the ability to convert between robot, dinosaur, and heavily armed base modes.

The fun doesn't stop there, as Hasbro expands the set with additional play and display features. The Transformers Terrastorm Headmaster and Gigascouter are also included, both designed to attach to Gigastorm in different configurations. These additions further enhance the massive Decepticon build, adding extra accessories such as three bombs that Gigascouter can hold and a weapon arm attachment. As a Takara Tomy Transformers release, the figure will also come packaged in original Japanese box art with official Japanese-language instructions. Pre-orders are already live through Hasbro Pulse for $299.99, with a scheduled release date of late December 2026.

Transformers Takara Tomy New Legends NL-04 Gigastorm

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Gigastorm figure is 18.9 inches (48 cm) in robot mode and converts between robot, mobile fortress vehicle, and Gigabase modes.

Gigascouter figure converts between robot and armored vehicle modes. Gigascouter can store and launch in Gigastorm's vehicle and base modes, and attaches to Gigastorm's chest in dino mode.

Headmaster Terrastorm can be attached to Gigastorm in dino mode to unfold horns and reveal Angolmois Bomb.

Comes with 3 bomb accessories that Gigascouter can hold as well as Gigascouter weapon accessory.

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