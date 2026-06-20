Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Mike’s Hot Honey, Pillsbury

Nerd Food: Pillsbury Releases New Mike's Hot Honey Baked Goods

Pillsbury has a new line of items out this month, including a new set of biscuits that have been flavored with Mike's Hot Honey

Article Summary Pillsbury launches new Grands! Poppin' Flavor baked goods, led by Mike's Hot Honey Biscuits in the freezer aisle.

The new Pillsbury lineup also includes Maple Biscuits, plus Raspberry Fruit Rolls and Apple Fruit Rolls.

Pillsbury says the sweet-heat Mike's Hot Honey Biscuits tap into booming flavor trends and adventurous snacking.

General Mills positions the new Pillsbury flavors as easy, quick-bake options for brunch, mornings, and treats.

General Mills released a few new items this month, including a special kind of biscuit that has been made with Mike's Hot Honey. The new biscuit flavor is part of a new line of flavors, which includes maple biscuits, as well as raspberry and fruit rolls, all designed to give a little extra punch to their quick-to-bake treats. But the Mike's one stands out a bit as it's definitely been made to cater to the hot honey trend that has been catching fire. We have mroe details on these for you here as they are currently in the freezer section of your local grocery store.

Mike's Hot Honey Makes Its Way Into Some Pillsbury Treats

As Gen Z and Millennials search for more intense taste experiences with craveable and adventurous flavors, the new lineup taps into some of today's biggest food trends, from sweet-heat to fruit-inspired bakery favorites. Whether you're elevating brunch with savory, sweet biscuits or needing a fruit-forward snack, these Pillsbury products bring fresh flavor to everyday occasions. The latest additions include two biscuits and two fruit rolls, adding new ways to switch things up at home and leaning into the continued popularity of hot honey, one of the most talked about flavor combinations with Mike's Hot Honey growing more than 63.7% in product sales in the past year 1. The new Grands! Poppin' Flavor lineup also includes:

Pillsbury Grands! Poppin' Flavor Mike's Hot Honey Biscuits: Made with Mike's Hot Honey and infused with the brand's signature sweet-heat flavor in a warm, flaky biscuit, ready in minutes.

Made with Mike's Hot Honey and infused with the brand's signature sweet-heat flavor in a warm, flaky biscuit, ready in minutes. Pillsbury Grands! Poppin' Flavor Maple Biscuits: A rich maple take on a classic, with a hint of sweetness baked into every bite.

A rich maple take on a classic, with a hint of sweetness baked into every bite. Pillsbury Grands! Raspberry Fruit Rolls: A bright raspberry filling wrapped in a soft roll that adds a pop to breakfast and snacking.

A bright raspberry filling wrapped in a soft roll that adds a pop to breakfast and snacking. Pillsbury Grands! Apple Fruit Rolls: A cozy apple-flavored option, delivering the perfect bite for quick mornings or an afternoon treat.

"We're seeing people gravitate toward flavors that feel a little more surprising, paired with the comfort and convenience people want from everyday baking," said Maria Carolina Comings, Vice President and Business Unit Director for Pillsbury at General Mills. "The Pillsbury Grands! Poppin' Flavor lineup makes it easy to try something different while still enjoying the products people already love."

"We've been waiting for the moment to bring the sweet-heat of Mike's Hot Honey to the baking aisle," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "A warm, buttery biscuit with Mike's Hot Honey is a truly delicious pairing and we are really excited to bring this flavor to Pillsbury fans. These biscuits are the perfect complement to any meal or snacking occasion."

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