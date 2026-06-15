Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, Gorilla Grodd

DC Studios' "Gorilla Grodd" TV Series Filming Later This Year: Safran

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran dropped a big production update on the upcoming Gorilla Grodd/Jimmy Olsen television series.

Article Summary Peter Safran says the DC Studios Gorilla Grodd TV series is filming later this year, marking a major DCU update.

The reported HBO Max project links Gorilla Grodd with a Jimmy Olsen-hosted DCU true-crime docuseries setup.

Earlier reports named Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault as writers and showrunners, with James Gunn producing.

James Gunn previously denied the rumored title and 2026 date, but said parts of the Gorilla Grodd report were true.

It's DC Studios' DCU History lesson time, people! Back in November 2025, a report hit that DC Studios and HBO Max were developing DC Crime, a fictional true-crime docuseries set within the DCU and hosted by Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo). Reportedly set to premiere in 2026, the first season would focus on Gorilla Grodd, a member of The Flash's big bads, created by writer John Broome and artist Carmine Infantino, and introduced in The Flash #106 (May 1959). In addition, it was reported that Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault would serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners, with Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran executive-producing, DC Studios' Galen Vaisman overseeing production, and Warner Bros. Television serving as the studio. Shortly after, Gunn took to social media to debunk both the title and the release date, while noting that not all of the reporting was necessarily wrong. But now, we have some new intel to pass along from a very reliable source: Safran.

During the Brazilian premiere of Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl at Museu de Amanha in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Safran was discussing what is currently on the DC Studios slate for both television and film. Touching upon what's still to come, Safran shared that the "Gorilla Grodd" series would be filming later this year, jokingly (???) adding, "Big news, by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that." It will be interesting to see if there will be a follow-up this week of some type to Safran's reveal or if DC Studios will just let the news quietly run its course.

Peter Safran, CEO da DC, CONFIRMA que o Gorila Grodd vai ganhar uma série para HBO que vai ser gravada NESSE ANO. Tinha o rumor de que seria uma série com Jimmy Olsen! Ele ainda confirmou que Batman Brave and The Bold VAI ACONTECER e falou sobre Liga da Justiça 👀 pic.twitter.com/USoCbUW6Ox — Good Nerd (@GoodNerd23) June 15, 2026

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