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DC Studios' "Gorilla Grodd" TV Series Filming Later This Year: Safran

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran dropped a big production update on the upcoming Gorilla Grodd/Jimmy Olsen television series.

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Article Summary

  • Peter Safran says the DC Studios Gorilla Grodd TV series is filming later this year, marking a major DCU update.
  • The reported HBO Max project links Gorilla Grodd with a Jimmy Olsen-hosted DCU true-crime docuseries setup.
  • Earlier reports named Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault as writers and showrunners, with James Gunn producing.
  • James Gunn previously denied the rumored title and 2026 date, but said parts of the Gorilla Grodd report were true.

It's DC Studios' DCU History lesson time, people! Back in November 2025, a report hit that DC Studios and HBO Max were developing DC Crime, a fictional true-crime docuseries set within the DCU and hosted by Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo). Reportedly set to premiere in 2026, the first season would focus on Gorilla Grodd, a member of The Flash's big bads, created by writer John Broome and artist Carmine Infantino, and introduced in The Flash #106 (May 1959). In addition, it was reported that Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault would serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners, with Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran executive-producing, DC Studios' Galen Vaisman overseeing production, and Warner Bros. Television serving as the studio. Shortly after, Gunn took to social media to debunk both the title and the release date, while noting that not all of the reporting was necessarily wrong. But now, we have some new intel to pass along from a very reliable source: Safran.

Gorilla Grodd
Image:DC Studios; DC Comics

During the Brazilian premiere of Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl at Museu de Amanha in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Safran was discussing what is currently on the DC Studios slate for both television and film. Touching upon what's still to come, Safran shared that the "Gorilla Grodd" series would be filming later this year, jokingly (???) adding, "Big news, by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that." It will be interesting to see if there will be a follow-up this week of some type to Safran's reveal or if DC Studios will just let the news quietly run its course.

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Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
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