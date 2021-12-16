Law & Order: Sam Waterston's DA Jack McCoy Returning for Season 21

For those of you who've been writing fanfic about what it would be like if Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) teamed up with DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), then 2022 might just be the year when fantasy becomes reality. With NBC's long-running Law & Order returning for a 21st season this February (joining "SVU" and "Organized Crime" on Thursday nights), Waterston has signed to lead the series alongside Anthony Anderson's returning Det. Kevin Bernard when it premieres on February 4th. Joining them are new cast members Jeffrey Donovan as an NYPD detective, Hugh Dancy as an assistant district attorney, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, and Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. Dick Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid will executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce in association with Wolf Entertainment.

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," said Wolf in a statement when the new was first released. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off." The revived series will continue its classic bifurcated format and will once again follow "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said when the news of the series return was first announced, "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."