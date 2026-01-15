Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order Season 25: Here's Our S25E10: "Dream On" Preview

Brady (Maura Tierney) finds herself with a target on her back in this week's episode of NBC's Law & Order, S25E10: Dream On" - here's a look!

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 10, "Dream On," puts Lieutenant Brady in a dangerous and personal spotlight.

Brady’s son becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation, raising the stakes for everyone involved.

ADA Price races to unravel the defendant’s shaky alibi, making this case harder for the prosecution to win.

Directed by Nestor Carbonell, with a script from Rick Eid and Tori Novie, this episode promises intense drama.

After last week's thrilling two-episode, two-hour crossover event, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU return to their respective stomping grounds this week (setting aside the occasional "soft" crossover or two). That brings us to our preview for Law & Order S25E10: "Dream On," an episode that finds Brady's (Maura Tierney) personal and professional lives colliding in a way that could end up being very deadly.

Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 10: "Dream On" Preview

Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 10: "Dream On" – Brady's son becomes a prime suspect in a murder investigation, putting a target on her back; Price must prove the defendant's alibi is bogus to make his case. Directed by Nestor Carbonell and screenplay by Rick Eid and Tori Novie.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

