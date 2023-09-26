Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: CollegeHumor, dropout

CollegeHumor Has Officially Been Rebranded To Dropout

CollegeHumor has been retired as the company will move forward with a full rebrand to Dropout, the name of their streaming service.

It's been a long time coming, but the move has finally been made official: CollegeHumor as a brand is gone as it has been rebranded to Dropout. Originally founded by Josh Abramson and Ricky Van Veen in 1999, the company as a whole has gone through a number of changes, transitions, changes in format and content, ownership, and presentation in its nearly 25 years. The fact that it's still standing to this day is a testament to the people who put their talents and efforts into the brand over the years. In recent years, the company has been thriving on its streaming platform, Dropout, a nod to its roots for those who drop out of college. But today, on the fifth anniversary of its launch, the company has retired/rebranded/mercy killed the old name and is moving forward as Dropout permanently across the board. We have snippets from the company's press release this morning for you below, along with the video they released this morning.

As a subscriber to the service, and not just someone watching compilation clips loaded to Russian Dailymotion, I look forward to seeing what they have in store moving forward. Which, I can only hope, means many, many, many, more episodes of Game Changer. Like, an American TV season's worth, not a British or FXX season's worth. An obsessive amount of episodes. Sam, if you're reading this, what I'm saying here is I need this show turned into a liquid, poured into an IV bag, jabbed into my veins, and constantly refilled like an empty canyon with a dam wishing for rain. As if you found me dehydrated in the desert and are saving my life… but with humor, in liquid form. Thanks in advance!!!

"In a video released today by Dropout, CEO Sam Reich walks viewers through the last several years of content before comically destroying a laptop with the CollegeHumor logo on it. Abramson and Van Veen then give Sam their official blessing to let the name go, and begin a new chapter as Dropout. In January of 2020, IAC/InterActiveCorp sold a majority stake in CH Media, parent company of CollegeHumor and Dropout, to Reich, CH Media's then-chief creative officer. Reich has since shepherded the brand to where it is today, leading a group of content creators and comedic improvisers in the process to bring Dropout's audience outrageously funny content, free from the limitations imposed by ad-supported and algorithm-dependent platforms."

"Five years ago, we 'dropped out' of traditional media and went direct to our fans. We could never have imagined how meaningfully it would transform our business," said Reich. "It has resulted in the healthiest, most creative, and most exciting version of the company to date. I stand shoulder to shoulder with our extraordinary talent, crew, and staff as we leave 'college' behind and continue to forge our own path. Turns out, this isn't just a gap year."

