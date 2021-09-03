Law & Order SVU/OC: Meloni's Happy Mariska Hargitay's Feet Are Happy

Did you really think there wasn't going to be a reaction video from Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler)? Earlier this week, his Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime co-star Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) released a video of herself back on set but with one major difference. No more boot and no more mini-transport to help get around. Not only did we get to see her "happy feet" again but we also got a look at Hargitay's personalized "happy dance" to celebrate. You can count Meloni in as one of those who was happy to see her back on her feet, but there is one thing he will miss about all of it.

In the following response video, Meloni gets a little nostalgic about seeing Hargitay in a boot (because that would be kinda cruel) but for that sweet tricycle-like ride that Hargitay was cruising around with (and now you know what to get Meloni for the holidays):

Here's a look back at Hargitay boot-free and showing off her "happy feet" dance for Meloni and everyone to see:

Dick Wolf executive produces Law & Order: Organized Crime along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother. Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) have also joined the cast in recurring roles. Davidovich will play Flutura Briscu, Williamson will portray Preston Webb, Diaz will play Sgt. Bill Brewster, and Mihok will portray Reggie Bogdani, though no other specific details have been released.