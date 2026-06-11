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The Void Arrives with New Thunderbolts Marvel Legends 2-Pack

Clear off more shelf space — brand-new Marvel Legends figures are on the way, including The Void and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Article Summary Hasbro expands its Thunderbolts Marvel Legends line with a new 2-pack featuring Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and The Void.

Inspired by Marvel Studios Thunderbolts*, the set highlights Valentina’s schemes and The Void’s rise from Sentry’s dark side.

The 6-inch Thunderbolts figures include premium articulation, alternate hands and heads, plus Valentina’s phone and pistol.

Thunderbolts collectors can pre-order the Marvel Legends 2-pack on June 30, with the Valentina and Void set due Fall 2026.

Marvel Legends is expanding its Thunderbolts lineup with a brand-new Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* two-pack featuring Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and The Void. Valentina has spent years operating behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, orchestrating black-ops missions and manipulating events from the shadows. However, her actions ultimately contribute to the formation of the Thunderbolts and the emergence of The Void. Now collectors can help bring the film home with this new set, adding some villains to their collection.

As the dark alter ego of Sentry, The Void is a terrifying force that is born from fear and destruction. Hasbro faithfully brings both characters to life in 6-inch Marvel Legends scale, capturing Valentina's likeness while giving The Void a striking all-black appearance. The Void includes interchangeable hands, while Valentina comes with an alternate head sculpt, multiple hands, a cell phone, and a pistol. Pre-orders begin on Hasbro Pulse on June 30, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

THUNDERBOLTS: VALENTINA AND THE VOID

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-Order on June 30 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, cunning Director of the CIA, plans to eliminate any evidence of her past wrongdoings while creating an all-powerful Super Hero, The Sentry. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Marvel's The Void action figures!"

"These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the New Avengers characters' appearance in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. Figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories. Marvel's The Void figure includes 2 alternate hands. Valentina figure includes alternate head, 4 alternate hands, cell phone and weapon accessory."

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