Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, marvel, Threezero

New DLX Iron Man Hulkbuster (Battle Damaged) Arrives from Threezero

Threezero is back with some brand new DLX figures including the DLX Iron Man Mark 44 “Hulkbuster” (Battle Damaged)

Get ready to expand your Hall of Armor collection as Threezero returns with a new Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster. Standing at 11.7" tall, the new figure features 65 points of articulation and Threezero's signature die-cast system. This figure showcases a battle-damaged appearance inspired by the Hulkbuster's brutal showdown with Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Suit up for destruction with this impressive figure that will surely enhance any Iron Man collection.

One of Hulkbuster's standout features is its opening chest and head compartments, allowing collectors to place the DLX Iron Man Mark 43 figure inside. The fun does not stop there either, as Hulkbuster will also include LED light-up features in the eyes, arc reactor, and back panels. While accessories are limited, several interchangeable hands are included for dynamic posing options. The DLX Iron Man Mark 44 Battle-Damaged Hulkbuster is available now for pre-order at $300 with a Q4 2026 release.

DLX Iron Man Mark 44 "Hulkbuster" (Battle Damaged)

"threezero is pleased to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 44 "Hulkbuster" (Battle Damaged) as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. Standing at approximately 11.7" (~30cm) tall, the figure is constructed with threezero's renowned DLX die-cast system and features over 65 points of articulation for a wide range of dynamic poses, including the iconic super hero landing pose."

"DLX Iron Man Mark 44 "Hulkbuster" (Battle Damaged) showcases meticulous battle-worn detailing, with realistic weathering throughout the design, including scratches and impact marks that authentically capture the armor's appearance after an intense battle. The figure is fully-compatible with the previously released [3Z0247] DLX Iron Man Mark 43 and [3Z0365] DLX Iron Man Mark 43 (Battle Damaged). The head and chest armor can be opened to house Mark 43 inside, together forming the complete Hulkbuster."

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