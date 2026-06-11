Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: moby dick, The Folio Society

The Folio Society Reveals 750-Copy Limited Edition of Moby-Dick

The Folio Society is celebrating America's 250th Anniversary with a tribute to one of its legendary authors with a limited edition of Moby-Dick

Article Summary The Folio Society launches a 750-copy limited edition of Moby Dick to mark America’s 250th Anniversary.

This Moby Dick edition includes the complete novel, a new Michael Dirda introduction, and art by Mu Pan.

Leather-bound with a custom clamshell case, the Folio Society Moby Dick offers a bold collector’s design.

The limited-edition Moby Dick goes on sale June 14 at 11am ET, with no reprint planned after the 750 copies sell.

The Folio Society is celebrating America's 250th Anniversary with a tribute to one of its legendary authors, with a new limited edition of Moby Dick. Probably the greatest work of Herman Melville's entire career (unless you really love Typee), the company has made a special red, white, and blue edition of the title, complete with new illustrations throughout the novel. However, they're only making 750 copies of this version, and once they are gone, there will be no reprint. The book will drop on June 14 at 11am ET, but for now, here's more details and images about the book.

Moby Dick Comes To Life With This Limited Edition by The Folio Society

Melville's Moby-Dick is vast, strange, and unforgettable – a novel that feels as deep and unknowable as the ocean itself. This limited edition brings that world vividly to life, pairing the original text with Mu Pan's bold, contemporary illustrations that surge with visceral energy and movement. Chosen by Folio readers as the Great American Novel, this is a powerful new way to experience a story of obsession, fate, and the pull of the unknown – one that still feels as thrilling today as when Ishmael first set sail.

The Folio Society's new limited edition of Moby–Dick arrives amid nationwide reflections on America's history, identity, and legacy. Widely regarded as the Great American Novel and voted as such by Folio readers, Melville's epic exploration of ambition, obsession and the pursuit of the impossible remains as resonant today as it was more than 170 years ago. Limited to just 750 numbered copies worldwide, this collector's edition features the complete text of the novel, a new introduction by Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Michael Dirda, and vivid original artwork by acclaimed artist Mu Pan. Bound in leather with a striking inset whale design and housed in a custom clamshell case, the edition offers a contemporary interpretation of a foundational work of American literature.

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