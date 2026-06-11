Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: , ,

Hasbro Unveils Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Swing Suit Marvel Legends

Clear more shelf space — a brand-new selection of Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Hasbro unveils a new Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Suit Marvel Legends figure inspired by Peter Parker’s last swing.
  • The Spider-Man figure updates the fan-favorite red-and-blue suit with brighter colors and sharper textured detail.
  • A new partially unmasked Tom Holland head sculpt joins alternate hands for a display-ready Spider-Man release.
  • Spider-Man collectors can expect the Marvel Legends Final Suit figure in Fall 2026 for $27.99, with preorders pending.

By the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker has been forced to start over, embracing life as New York City's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. He is now without the support of his friends, the Avengers, or the Stark technology he once relied on. The film's final sequence introduces a brand-new suit inspired by Spider-Man's classic comic-book appearance, featuring a vibrant red-and-blue design. This design did not get much screen time, but it has stuck with fans ever since, and now it returns to Marvel Legends once again.

Hasbro is bringing this fan-favorite costume back to Marvel Legends as excitement builds for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While collectors have seen this figure before, the updated release includes improved texturing, brighter colors, and a brand-new Tom Holland head sculpt with the mask partially removed. The Spider-Man Final Swing Suit Marvel Legends figure will retail for $27.99. A pre-order date has not yet been announced, but the figure is expected to be released in Fall 2026.

MARVEL LEGENDS: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (FINAL SUIT)

"Spider-Man swings away in his final suit of the film donning his new iconic red and blue suit. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. This new figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate partially-masked head and 2 alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose the figures and reimagine Spider-Man: No Way Home movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.