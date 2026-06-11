Hasbro Unveils Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Swing Suit Marvel Legends

By the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker has been forced to start over, embracing life as New York City's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. He is now without the support of his friends, the Avengers, or the Stark technology he once relied on. The film's final sequence introduces a brand-new suit inspired by Spider-Man's classic comic-book appearance, featuring a vibrant red-and-blue design. This design did not get much screen time, but it has stuck with fans ever since, and now it returns to Marvel Legends once again.

Hasbro is bringing this fan-favorite costume back to Marvel Legends as excitement builds for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While collectors have seen this figure before, the updated release includes improved texturing, brighter colors, and a brand-new Tom Holland head sculpt with the mask partially removed. The Spider-Man Final Swing Suit Marvel Legends figure will retail for $27.99. A pre-order date has not yet been announced, but the figure is expected to be released in Fall 2026.