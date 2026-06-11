Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man
Hasbro Unveils Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Swing Suit Marvel Legends
Clear more shelf space — a brand-new selection of Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Article Summary
- Hasbro unveils a new Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Suit Marvel Legends figure inspired by Peter Parker’s last swing.
- The Spider-Man figure updates the fan-favorite red-and-blue suit with brighter colors and sharper textured detail.
- A new partially unmasked Tom Holland head sculpt joins alternate hands for a display-ready Spider-Man release.
- Spider-Man collectors can expect the Marvel Legends Final Suit figure in Fall 2026 for $27.99, with preorders pending.
MARVEL LEGENDS: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (FINAL SUIT)
"Spider-Man swings away in his final suit of the film donning his new iconic red and blue suit. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. This new figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."
"This action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate partially-masked head and 2 alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose the figures and reimagine Spider-Man: No Way Home movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."