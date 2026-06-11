Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead by Daylight To Make Some Major Reveals This Weekend

Dead by Daylight will be celebrating a decade in style with an in-person event that will have multiple announcements this weekend

Article Summary Dead by Daylight will mark its 10th anniversary on June 14 with a major Montreal event and livestreamed reveals.

More than 3,000 fans will attend the Dead by Daylight celebration, featuring cosplay, art exhibits, and dev panels.

Behaviour Interactive teases new Dead by Daylight characters, collaborations, and other surprise announcements.

Dead by Daylight continues to surge, topping 70 million players as Behaviour reports record growth and rising revenue.

Behaviour Interactive announced this morning that they will be holding a special in-person 10th Anniversary event this weekend for Dead by Daylight. More than 3,000 fans from around the world will be making their way to Montreal this weekend to take part in the game's tenth birthday, while also being a part of a few top-secret announcements that will take place. We have more details below as the event will be livestreamed on June 14 through their YouTube channel.

Dead by Daylight Celebrates a Decade In Montreal

Dead by Daylight's highly specialized team of experts have spent the past decade learning, adapting, and shaping what is now one of the industry's leading live-service titles. This team has steadily matured to meet the demands of a constantly evolving game, building deep expertise across live operations, monetization, commercialization, production pipelines, community management, and long-term content planning, all in step with the growing expectations of its players. Dead by Daylight has also collaborated with many of horror's most iconic franchises, including Alien, Five Nights at Freddy's, Resident Evil, Friday the 13th, and Stranger Things.

Celebrating Ten Years of Terror

On June 14, more than 3,000 fans will gather at Montreal's Grand Quay to recognize Dead by Daylight's tenth anniversary. This event will feature a cosplay showcase, art exhibition, developer panels, among other highlights. While celebrating Dead by Daylight's first ten years, Behaviour will also outline plans for the game's future. The tenth anniversary will conclude with a livestream where the Dead by Daylight team will unveil several highly anticipated announcements, including new characters, collaborations, and many more surprises.

"When Dead by Daylight launched in 2016, it pioneered a genre: the asymmetric multiplayer horror game, where one killer faces four survivors," stated Rémi Racine, Behaviour's Co-Founder and CEO. "Initial forecasts predicted sales of around 300,000 copies. Ten years and more than 70 million players later, I'm astounded by how the game continues to reach new heights. 2025 was Dead by Daylight's most successful year so far. We welcomed over six million new players and delivered record performance. This growth has continued into 2026 – over the last twelve months, the game's revenues have increased by more than 50%. For any game to endure ten years is an achievement. To reach that milestone and still be growing is incredible. I deeply appreciate every one of the players who have supported us on this journey."

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