Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, punisher

New 1/6 Scale The Punisher: One Last Kill Figure Coming from Hot Toys

Coming to life from the finale of The Punisher: One Last Kill, Hot Toys has revealed its newest 1/6th scale Frank Castle

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Punisher figure inspired by Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle in One Last Kill.

The Punisher collectible features a detailed likeness, rolling eyeballs, and a newly tailored leather-like coat.

Punisher accessories include interchangeable magazines, a knife, hatchet, pistol, shotgun, and assault rifle.

Pre-orders for the Hot Toys Punisher are live at Sideshow for $270, with release expected in September 2027.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is a 2026 Marvel Television Special Presentation that brings back Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. Set after the events of Daredevil: Born Again, this new story follows a weary Frank as he seeks purpose beyond the revenge that has defined his life. He finds himself now haunted by memories of his family as he struggles with his once-violent identity. However, the fight is not over and is dragged back into this violent world once again with a new purpose, and Hot Toys captures it all with a new 1/6 scale figure.

The Punisher is back and better than ever, with an impressive figure featuring incredible detail and an excellent likeness of Jon Bernthal. The figure includes separate rolling eyeballs, a newly tailored leather-like coat, and an impressive arsenal of weapons. Accessories include multiple interchangeable magazines, a combat knife, a hatchet, a pistol, a shotgun, and an assault rifle. Locked and loaded, the Punisher is ready to continue his mission once again. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $270, with an expected release date of September 2027.

The Punisher: One Last Kill – The Punisher 1/6th Scale

"In the television special The Punisher: One Last Kill, Frank Castle hits absolute rock bottom. Having wiped out the Gnucci crime family to avenge his murdered wife and children, he abandons his tactical gear and contemplates suicide at his family's graves. However, a massive bounty placed on him by the vengeful Ma Gnucci triggers an all-out turf war in Little Sicily."

"In a climactic final scene, Frank puts his iconic skull vest back on. Fully accepting that he can never escape the violence, he chooses instead to control what he fights for—finally transforming from a trauma-fueled vigilante into a true protector of the innocent. Inspired by this defining final appearance, Hot Toys is proud to present The Punisher 1/6th scale collectible figure."

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