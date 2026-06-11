Posted in: Com2uS, eSports, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War Championship 2026

Summoners War Championship 2026 Opens Up Registrations

Com2uS has officially opened up registrations for the Summoners War Championship 2026, taking place in Seoul, South Korea this year

Article Summary Summoners War Championship 2026 registrations are now open, with players able to enter in-game through June 29.

SWC 2026 competitors will be chosen from World Arena Season 36 and 37 rankings for this year’s tournament.

Regional Preliminaries begin in August, with Regional Cups in Hamburg, Toronto, and Bangkok before Seoul finals.

Summoners War SWC 2026 adds the new Stack Ban rule, forcing deeper drafts and more unpredictable matches.

Com2uS has opened up registrations for all players to take part in the Summoners War Championship 2026, as the event heads to Seoul, South Korea, this year. Players can sign up to take part in the event through the in-game event page, starting now and running all the way until June 29 at 12am PT. Those who enter will be selected from applicants based on their performance in World Arena Season 36 and Season 37, so those of you who believe you're on top of your game from those periods are encouraged to enter.

According to the info available at the moment, players who are selected will take part in the Regional Preliminaries this August, happening throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Those winners will advance to Regional Cups, taking place across September and October, in Hamburg, Toronto, and Bangkok, Thailand. There will also be an Open Qualifier in South Korea, with the winner advancing directly to the World Finals, set to happen in late November in Seoul. We have more info below as we wish you all luck in the event!

Register to Take Part In The Summoners War Championship 2026

All participants are selected based on the World Arena Season 36 and Season 37 rankings. Please note that you agree to the tournament rules provided by Com2uS when you sign up. Players caught using an illegal program or any other programs unauthorized by the organizer will be disqualified immediately. Players who have caused social controversy within the game or related communities may be restricted from participating in the tournament or may not be able to receive the prize.

SWC2026 will be organized considering the safety of Summoners as the top priority. Any changes will be informed via a separate notice. If you are unable to travel due to national policies, disasters, or similar issues, you can participate in the tournament online. The stated prize money is in USD, and the content of the tournament may change due to unforeseen circumstances by the organizer.

Also new in 2026, the "Stack Ban" rule has been added to make match dynamics far more variable and exciting. This rule allows competitors to pre-ban one Monster before each match, starting with the second match in a best-of series. Once pre-banned, that Monster is removed from the selection pool for the entire series. Players will be pushed beyond their signature decks, requiring broader Monster usage and more intricate strategic decision-making. For viewers, this translates into highly engaging matches filled with new combinations and unpredictable strategies in every set, significantly enhancing the spectator experience. In the graphic below, you can see how the removal of Monsters from the competitive pool continues to "Stack" over the course of a series.

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