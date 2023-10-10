Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bass reeves, lawmen, paramount, taylor sheridan

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Trailer, Key Art & Character Portraits Released

Here's the trailer for Paramount+'s Chad Feehan-created, Taylor Sheridan-executive produced, and David Oyelowo-starring Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

With less than a month to go until the Chad Feehan-created, Taylor Sheridan-executive produced, and David Oyelowo-starring & executive-produced Lawmen: Bass Reeves hits our screens, Paramount+ is offering viewers an extended look at what they can expect from the anthology series. Set to bring the story of Reeves (portrayed by Oyelowo) to life, the series shines a spotlight on the first black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River- known to many as the greatest frontier hero in American history. Working as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory during the Post-Reconstruction era, Reeves would go on to capture over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals – without ever being wounded. With Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, and Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid starring, we're kicking things off with a look at the season's official key art poster:

And here's a gallery of some amazing classic portraits of the cast – followed by a rundown of the cast & the official trailer:

With the two-episode premiere set for Sunday, November 5th (in the U.S. and the streamer's international markets), the Paramount+ series also stars Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes. In addition, Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at the official trailer and overview for Lawmen: Bass Reeves:

Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

Created for television by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan, Paramount+'s Lawmen: Bass Reeves is also executive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and David Hutkin. The streaming series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon – and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ international markets.

