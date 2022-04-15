Legends of Tomorrow: Beebo's Getting Things Ready For A Season 8

If you're a fan of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, then you already know how big of a week this has been for the future of the long-running Arrowverse series. Joined by the writers from Batwoman (another show more than deserving of a new season, too: #RenewBatwoman), the "Legends" writers & fans launched an epic #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Twitter campaign that featured a different theme every day. Kicking things off on Monday, it was all about memes. Running Tuesday through Friday, we had Twitter Power Hours where each focused hour of tweeting was focused on a specific theme. On Tuesday, it was all about favorite scenes/lines, followed by the characters the fans aligned with the most on Wednesday. On Thursday, it was the writers, directors, and producers' turn to do the heavy lifting, sharing their favorite behind-the-scenes memories, videos & photos. And then on Friday, the fans had a chance to show off their artistic sides with a parade of fan art. Was it a success? Well, let's just say that if CW Network Chairman & CEO Mark Pedowitz still can't see "Legends" or Batwoman as fitting the definition of being "most-streamed and socially-engaged programming" then we're not sure which dimension he truly calls home.

And in case you think the "Legends" writers forgot about their "sharing a special little surprise" promise they made for the end of the week, check out the video below (directed by Kevin Mock and edited by Andrew Kasch) if you're looking for a little reassurance about who's keeping a watch to make sure things are ready when a Season 8 happens- Beebo (Ben Diskin), with an intro from none other than Adam Tsekhman (Gary).

Everyone's been sharing such fantastic fan art today! Please keep 'em coming! Meanwhile, Beebo's been hard at work making sure we're ready to come back for a Season 8. Maybe Beebo can come down to LA to water Phil's poor plant?#RenewLegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/6Irj36qIJ0 — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.