Legends of Tomorrow Cast on 100th Ep; Caity Lotz Previews Milestone

With tonight's 100th episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (directed by Caity Lotz and written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), the now-flesh AI Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton) experiences a meltdown that requires Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to deep dive into her mind for a hard reboot. To do that, they'll have to remind her of the Legends' history, which means we have a great storyline excuse to bring back some familiar faces. Viewers can expect to see Wentworth Miller (Leonard Snart aka Captain Cold), Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor Garber (Dr. Martin Stein aka Firestorm), Franz Drameh (Jax akaFirestorm), Falk Hentschel (Hawkman), Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk), and Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer aka The Atom) returning to celebrate (and to help save the day one more time). To mark the occasion, Warner Bros. TV has released an extended featurette celebrating the major milestone. Following that, Lotz offers fans the kind of behind-the-scenes previews that only a director can share.

First up, here's a look at the cast (past and present) explaining how meaningful this centennial episode is to them and how much it meant to have one of their own at helm for it:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 3: "wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found": LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state. Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon's mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon's memories. Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it's too late. Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian, and Adam Tsekham also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala.

And now here's a look at the director herself offering some sneak previews for tonight from behind the monitor screens:

So from Rip Hunter's first welcome on the Waverider to a glimpse of the show's 100th episode, here's a look at our Legends' own timeline- 100 episodes in 100 seconds:

With the series officially back, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), and "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.