Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E08 Preview: Back in the Saddle Again

Now that the gang's back together, what better time to have a posse to head back to the Old West with to help track another alien. That's exactly where The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow find themselves this Sunday night, so who better guiding them than Arrow star and director David Ramsey (who is also set to portray famed lawman Bat Reeves, which immediately brought back serious HBO's Watchmen memories). And from what series star Nick Zano told EW last month, viewers should expect some epic things from the Matthew Maala-written episode.

"Well, we had a Western episode this season, which David Ramsey directed. And when you read certain scripts in certain episodes of the season, and you're like, 'Oh, this is going to be a big episode.' This Western was, I think, by far our biggest episode of the season," Zano explained. "And it took a lot of work, a lot of manpower, a lot of plowing through when the elements weren't on our side. And I got to see a rough cut of it. And I was like, 'Well, hot damn, this is a fantastic episode. I can't wait for people to see it.' Because while we're making it, it was so difficult. And when I saw it cut, I was like, 'This may be one of our best episodes of the season." Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for Sunday night's episode "Stressed Western":

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 8 "Stressed Western": KEEPING CALM – With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien. After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all shocked. Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who might have answers the answer help to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad's (Shayan Sobhian) personal life. Dominic Purcell also stars. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala.

Now here's an updated look at the remaining episode line-up for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

