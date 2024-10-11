Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: avengers, lego, marvel

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition Trailer: D-Man to the Rescue?

Set for Disney+ on October 18th, here's an official trailer for Marvel Studios and The LEGO Group's LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition.

With only a week to go until Marvel Studios and The LEGO Group unleash LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition across Disney+ screens, we're getting a look at the official trailer – and getting a better idea of what we can expect. In the tenth chapter of the "LEGO Marvel" partnership, we get to meet Dennis from Damage Control, the company responsible for cleaning up after all of the epic Avengers battles. But when the young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleashes a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers, Dennis realizes that he's the only one who can save the day… as D-Man! Okay, it's actually Demolition Man but you know how everything gets abbreviated – with Wolverine breaking the news to Dennis that "D-Man" might not be the greatest name in the world…

A Look Back at "LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red"

Marvel Studios' LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red hit Disney+ screens back in October 2023. In the special, the Avengers are celebrating another win over Hydra when Black Widow's dad, The Red Guardian, vanishes. Well, with The Collector being involved, we're guessing someone started "collecting" Avengers. But did The Collector count on Wolverine being in the mix?

In the following sneak preview, the Avengers look to "Liven It Up" a bit in their latest smackdown on the Red Skull and Hydra. And when you're looking to dial the battle up to "Hammertime" levels, there's only one person you can call:

And that brings us back to these additional sneak previews – with the Avengers and the X-Man zeroing in on The Collector's villainous headquarters – except there's a pretty decently-sized problem. When they get to their destination, they find themselves face-to-face with… Mom's Diner?!? Okay… worst-case scenario? It's a death trap. Best-cast scenario? They can grab a booth and scarf down some pancakes & buttered toast before resuming their mission. Following that, we see that The Collector isn't much different than you or I when it comes to keeping his collections in "Mint" condition. Of course, the Avengers and Wolverine are about to learn that the hard way when they find themselves cleaned and sorted. While some of them don't mind the cleaning process (because mohawks rule), it's safe to say that Wolverine & Hulk have a bit of an issue (understandably) with being classified as "animals."

With the animated special currently streaming, here's a look back at the official trailer for Disney+'s LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red:

