LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special: Think Your Family Reunion Is Awkward?

With less than two weeks to go until "Star Wars" universe and LEGO fans receive a holiday present from Disney+ in the form of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, the streaming service is offering viewers the first official trailer for the event. But as our heroes prepare to celebrate Life Day, Rey and BB-8 find themselves hurtling through the "Star Wars" universe timeline. Confronting the past (and making for some awkward family reunions) along the way as they attempt to find their way back to their timeline, Rey will confront a number of familiar faces- and yes, Rey will cross lightsabers with Darth Vader.

So far (because we're keeping fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed with hope for some "mystery guest stars) Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers). Here's a look at what the holidays have in store when the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special lands on streaming screens on Tuesday, November 17:

Directly following the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. The special is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also a co-executive producer. Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone serve as executive producers.