Leslie Jones Is Done Fighting to Have Fun with NBC's Winter Olympics

So if you haven't figured it out by now, NBC is in the midst of its 27-week coverage of the Winter Olympics from China. Okay, it's only like three weeks but it feels close to seven months. And that's not taking anything away from the athletes and the competition. No, our scorn, cynicism & snarkiness is usually reserved for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and whatever hosting network it is that sacrificed its programming schedule to force-feed us way too much extra fluff content & expensive ads in an attempt to recoup whatever obscene amount they spent to get the rights. And yes, we wrote that all in one breath. But the one person and the one thing that's kept us interested is actress, comedian & SNL alum Leslie Jones and her live-tweeting her thoughts & feelings about what's going on. Jones personalizes it on a level that we can relate to even if we don't always agree (though to be honest, that's rare), showing us just how much she loves the Olympics and loves sharing the viewing experience with the fans. But apparently, not everyone is enjoying it as we and millions of others are, and it looks like Jones has had enough.

Taking to Instagram & Twitter earlier today, Jones let us know that it looks like she's done fighting trying to do something that she and many others see as a good thing for the beleaguered games (and for NBC, which already has limited on-ground coverage in the less-than-friendly-to-journalists country). From blocking the screencap videos demonstrating what she's discussing to getting (as she writes) "folks who think they can do it like me" for an imitation of what Jones has been doing… for free, by the way. Look, we don't know if it's an NBC thing (which with the SNL connection would make it even more annoying), and IOC things, or other issues at play but a quick message to "The Peacock." Stop trying to fix things that are not only not broken but are purring along just fine, thank you very much.

And if you need an example of why we've enjoyed Jones's work with not just the Olympics but other events & shows in the past, look no further than her most recent post:

So it seemed only fitting (and one helluva "coincidence") that SNL would look to release a "Best Of" compilation clip themed around the Winter Olympics that features Jones as well as "Telemundo Winter Olympics," "Donatella Versace Goes Skiing," and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Presents Winter Olympics (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQR5kqNpbe4)