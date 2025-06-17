Posted in: ABC, Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles, The Rookie

Countdown Star Jensen Ackles on His Daughter Expecting "The Rookie"

We never thought we would have a chance to cover Jensen Ackles and ABC's The Rookie in the same article, but that changed earlier today.

Here's thing thing. We like covering ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion starring The Rookie because it's a fun show, the cast is pretty great, and the fans are a whole lot of fun to follow on social media. We like covering Jensen Ackles because he's a major name who continues to make a major impact on the pop culture landscape, from Days of Our Lives, Dawson's Creek, and Smallville, to Supernatural, The Boys, and Countdown, to name just a few. But did we ever believe we would have a legit reason to cover the two in the same article, short of someone from one show appearing on the other? No, not really. In fact, we used to joke about how that would hit the radars of a whole lot of fans if we ever did. Well, it looks like that day has come, and we have Jensen and Danneel Ackles' 12-year-old daughter to thank for it.

Speaking with E! News, Ackles shared that his daughter "is dying and begging me to watch this show [Countdown] because one of her favorite shows that is on currently—and her and all of her friends watch it—is 'The Rookie.'" Jensen continued, "I'm like, 'Listen, this is not 'The Rookie.' This is going to be a lot more action and it's not nearly as soapy.'" In fact, Jensen's daughter and her friends' love for the hit network series opened the door for his daughter to be on the receiving end of a very cool birthday present.

"I called Nathan [Fillion] up and I said, 'Hey buddy, I don't know why but my 12-year-old and all her girlfriends are super into your show. Would you mind sending her a happy birthday video?'"Jensen shared. Well, it sounds like Fillion was more than happy to oblige – and go above and beyond. "Not only did he send one, he got the entire cast to send individual 'Happy Birthdays.' So that's about the best gift a father could have given. And it cost me a phone call—so it was free," Jensen added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!