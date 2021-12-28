Euphoria Season 2 Poster, Key Art Wants Us to Remember This Feeling

After a pair of specials that clued viewers in on how Rue (Emmy Award-winner, Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) spent their respective Christmas holidays while reflecting on their pasts (and the previous season), HBO's award-winning & critically-acclaimed series Euphoria returns this January for its long-awaited second season. Following the release of the official trailer last week, viewers are being treated to a look at the official poster for the season as well as a piece of key art. In the beautifully-rendered look at Zendaya's Rue, viewers are presented with what looks to be a very important theme for not just the series but the upcoming season in particular: "remember this feeling."

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the second season, with HBO's Euphoria returning on Sunday, January 9, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: EUPHORIA | SEASON 2 OFFICIAL TRAILER | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdwZwrs8Qt0)

And here's the previously-released first teaser as well as season overview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPz_XktsEFE

EUPHORIA: Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya are Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.