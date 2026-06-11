Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: larry david, Life Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness

"Life, Larry" Trailer Previews Larry David's Twisted Take on History

Here's the trailer for Larry David and Jeff Schaffer's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, debuting on HBO Max on Friday, June 26th.

With Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Jeff Schaffer's (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld) Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness set to make its debut on Friday, June 26th, we're getting a look at the twisted history lesson we can expect via the release of the official trailer and preview images. We've got the trailer above and the image gallery below, followed by an overview and a rundown of some of the familiar faces we're sure you'll recognize (including President Barack Obama).

HBO Max's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness is meant to be a satirical look at our nation's history as we honor America's 250th anniversary. Directed by Schaffer, each episode is expected to average four sketches. As for who we can expect to see appearing, David and Schaffer revealed that Curb Your Enthusiasm alums like Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, and Susie Essman (set as Susan B. Anthony) are aboard. In addition, the cast includes Bill Hader and Kathryn Hahn as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes as the Wright brothers, and David and Jerry Seinfeld as Lewis and Clark. In addition, Vince Vaughn, Isla Fisher, and Jane Krakowski are set for guest-star roles, and President Barack Obama will appear with David in a sketch.

HBO Max's Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness is written and executive produced by Larry David and Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as director. Executive produced by Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Ethan Lewis, and Vinnie Malhotra for Higher Ground. Founded by the Obamas, the production company Higher Ground produces scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, digital series, and more. Higher Ground has earned 3 Academy Award nominations (winning the Oscar for American Factory), 12 Emmy nominations, and 3 Grammy nominations, and has produced celebrated projects like Leave the World Behind, Crip Camp, Rustin, and American Symphony.

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