Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jaime Infante, marvel zombies, punisher, Tom Waltz, War Zone

Punisher Vs Marvel Zombies in War Zone by Tom Waltz and Jaime Infante

Punisher Vs Marvel Zombies in War Zone by Tom Waltz and Jaime Infante launching in September

Marvel Zombies: War Zone is a new five-issue Marvel Zombies comic book series by Tom Waltz and Jaime Infante, launching in September, with The Punisher against all the Marvel Zombies in the world…

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #1 (OF 5)

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by JAIME INFANTE

Cover by TONY PARKER

ESCAPE THE HUNGER!A zombie outbreak has hit Manhattan and the whole city is rapidly overrun! As Earth's Mightiest Heroes succumb to the virus, a barrier is hastily erected to protect the world—but inside the barrier, a war zone has broken out as survivors fight for their lives against the ever-growing horde. However, one man isn't looking for survival – he's after answers as he carves a bloody swathe of his own through the ravaged city. And if any zombies get in his way? Well, the PUNISHER has plenty of lead that they can eat! On Sale 9/2

"This September, Marvel Zombies returns to life in MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE, and this time, it won't be Earth's Mightiest Heroes who save the day—it'll be Earth's toughest! Announced earlier today at Fangoria, the five-issue limited series will be written by Tom Waltz, known for his gruesome work on Wolverine: Blood Hunt and Knull, and drawn by Jaime Infante, in his fearsome Marvel Comics debut. The latest Marvel Zombies nightmare begins after the Avengers and the Fantastic Four fail to stop a zombie plague from devastating New York City. Now sealed off as a deadly quarantine zone, humanity's last hope rests with PUNISHER and a team of street-level heroes including LUKE CAGE, ELEKTRA, IRON FIST and MOON KNIGHT. Together, this ragtag group of deadly heroes will have to uncover the origin of the outbreak and break down the barrier before the infection consumes everything."

"Having cut my teeth as a writer in the comics industry with my creator-owned military-horror story Children of the Grave, then transitioning into a long stint writing mutated ninjas—as well as being an unabashed fan of super heroes—getting offered the chance to write a Marvel Zombies series was an exciting opportunity to combine all three facets of my career. My first instinct was to take the popular Marvel zombie trope to the streets—and what better lens to witness it through than that of an old Marine like me: Frank Castle, the Punisher. I can't wait for fans to see the darkly beautiful work rising-star artist Jaime Infante is rendering for this bloody journey into NYC's heart of darkness. Guns, guts, gore, ninjas, capes and cowls—it's all here!" – Tom Waltz,

"I wish I could tell my twelve-year-old self that I'd be drawing a comic for Marvel. And Punisher, no less! Plus, I admire Tom Waltz, and the script he's written lets me play with deep shadows and violent action." – Jamie Infante

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