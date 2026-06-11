Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Reveals New The Incredible Hulk Figure with Doc Samson

Clear off more shelf space — a brand-new selection of Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including gamma-powered Doc Samson.

Article Summary Hasbro adds Doc Samson to its 2026 Marvel Legends retro lineup, expanding the Incredible Hulk family for collectors.

The Hulk ally debuted in Incredible Hulk #141, gaining gamma-powered strength and durability while keeping his intellect.

Marvel Legends Doc Samson features a detailed sculpt, bold colors, two head sculpts, extra hands, and full articulation.

Hasbro Pulse preorders open June 11 at 1 PM ET, with the new Hulk-inspired Doc Samson figure set for Fall 2026.

One of the newest Marvel Legends retro releases for 2026 brings another member of the Hulk family to collectors. Joining Mr. Green, Hulk 2099, and the Abomination is Doc Samson, who first appeared in Marvel Comics in The Incredible Hulk #141 in July 1971. Dr. Leonard Samson was a psychiatrist who became involved in Bruce Banner's treatment. However, after an experiment involving gamma radiation went wrong, Samson gained incredible strength and durability.

Samson's powers were quite similar to the Hulk's, but he retained his intelligence and personality. His signature green hair quickly became one of his defining traits, and now Hasbro brings him into the spotlight with a new collectible. This Marvel Legends figure features an excellent sculpt, vibrant colors, two interchangeable head sculpts, and extra hands. Doc Samson might now be the most popular character in the Hulk mythos, but it is nice to have Hasbro expanding its Marvel Legends roster with releases like this. The Marvel Legends Doc Samson will be available for pre-order on June 11 at 1 PM ET through Hasbro Pulse and is expected to arrive in Fall 2026.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S DOC SAMSON

"Psychiatrist Doc Samson tried to cure the Hulk by siphoning off Gamma Radiation but then exposed himself to a small dose granting him superhuman powers and flowing green hair. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Doc Samson figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Incredible Hulk comics. The Marvel's Doc Samson action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 3 accessories: alternate head, and 2 alt hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

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