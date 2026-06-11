Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Drips by Pepsi, Pepsi, pepsico, Starry

Pepsi Will Debut Drips At The Mall of America on June 15

Drips by Pepsi is making its public debut next week, as it will arrive at the Mall of America in Minnesota on June 15, 2026

Article Summary Pepsi will debut Drips by Pepsi at Mall of America on June 15, bringing the dirty soda trend to Minnesota shoppers.

Drips by Pepsi features five handcrafted drinks with Pepsi, Starry, Mountain Dew, and Tropicana Lemonade bases.

Pepsi mixes bold flavors, boba, whipped toppings, chocolate drizzle, Tajín, and edible glitter into each drink.

Mall of America gets the first Starry Electric Lagoon, alongside Pepsi Forever S'mores and other creative Pepsi drinks.

PepsiCo will debut its latest drink trend next week, as Drips by Pepsi will arrive at the Mall of America on June 15. Jumping on board the "dirty soda" craze, the company has decided to open its own location with five different drinks to choose from, featuring Pepsi, Starry, Mountain Dew, and Tropicana Lemonade options. All flavors will be made available in 24-oz servings for $6.99 each. No word if this will be the only location or if they plan to expand if this one is a success. We have more details from the company about the new drinks below.

Drips by Pepsi Revealed For Mall of America Debut

The chef-created, handcrafted lineup of crafted beverages features added mix-ins, vibrant toppings, and bold flavor combinations for a creative twist on fan-favorite drinks. Drips by Pepsi offers the perfect treat while shopping, exploring attractions or taking a break during a day at Mall of America. From tropical fruit flavors and popping boba to whipped toppings, chocolate drizzle, and edible glitter, Drips by Pepsi transforms beverages into bold, Instagram-worthy creations. Guests can choose from five unique flavors with their base of regular or zero sugar options, including the all-new Starry Electric Lagoon. Mall of America will be the first location to offer Starry Electric Lagoon.

Starry Electric Lagoon: Dive into a vibrant tropical escape featuring Starry, pineapple, mango, and blue curaçao flavors over strawberry boba pearls for a refreshing burst of flavor in every sip.

Pepsi Forever S'mores: A campfire-inspired twist featuring Pepsi and marshmallow topped with coconut whip, toasted coconut chips, and a rich chocolate drizzle for the ultimate sweet treat.

Starry Dragon Fruit Blast: A bright and fruity combination of Starry with refreshing watermelon flavor and a dragon fruit garnish for a tropical-inspired sip.

Mountain Dew Chili Sunset: A sweet-meets-spicy adventure featuring Mountain Dew with Tropicana Lemonade, pineapple, and coconut flavors over strawberry boba pearls, finished with a kick of Tajín.

Tropicana Rainbow Splash Lemonade: A colorful, flavor-packed creation featuring Tropicana Lemonade with Starry, passion fruit, and pineapple flavors over blue raspberry popping boba, finished with edible glitter for a sparkling sip.

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