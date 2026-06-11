Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

X-Men's Cypher Gets His Own Marvel Legends Figure from Hasbro

Clear off more shelf space — a brand-new Marvel Legends figure is on the way: Cypher from the X-Men

Article Summary Hasbro adds X-Men’s Cypher to Marvel Legends, bringing Doug Ramsey’s classic comics look to the 6-inch line.

The X-Men Cypher figure highlights his language-based mutant power, made famous again during Marvel’s Krakoa era.

Marvel Legends Cypher includes alternate hands, a detailed head sculpt, and his signature Techno-Organic sword.

Packaged on a retro X-Men cardback, Cypher is priced at $27.99 and scheduled for a Fall 2026 release.

Hasbro is back with a brand-new Marvel Legends figure as Cypher joins the X-Men lineup. Cypher, also known as Doug Ramsey, possesses a unique mutant ability that allows him to instantly understand and translate any language. This includes anything from foreign languages, alien dialects, computer code, body language, and even more complex systems. The character really stepped into the spotlight during the Marvel Comics Krakoa era, where he was one of the few mutants capable of communicating directly with the living island.

Now, Doug is ready to join your Marvel Legends collection with a new figure featuring his classic yellow-and-black costume. Cypher features an impressive head sculpt, interchangeable hands, and his signature Techno-Organic sword. Like most of the X-Men Marvel Legends figures, Cipher will come packaged in retro-inspired cardback packaging and will have a price tag of $27.99. Hasbro has yet to announce a pre-order date, but the figure is expected to be released in Fall 2026.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES – X-MEN'S CYPHER

"Doug Ramsey possesses the mutant ability to understand all languages when he's recruited as Cypher to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters–home to both the New Mutants and their grown-up counterparts, the Uncanny X-Men. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Cypher figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's New Mutants & X-Men comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"Comes with 5 accessories, including 4 alternate hands and Techno-Organic sword. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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