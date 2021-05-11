Little Demon: Harmon, DeVito, Plaza Animated Series Gets FXX Order

FX Networks (Cake, Archer) stepped up its animation game in a big way on Thursday by announcing an FXX and FX on Hulu series order for Little Demon. Created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla, the half-hour animated comedy stars Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), his daughter Lucy DeVito (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Aubrey Plaza (Legion). Originally given a green light for a pilot back in April 2020, DeVito's Jersey Films 2nd Avenue is spearheading the project alongside ShadowMachine and FX Productions, with Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon on board to executive produce.

"Little Demon is a hilarious new animated horror-comedy featuring Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, and a host of other great talents," said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, when the announcement was first released. "Creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla have teamed up with Danny, Aubrey, Dan Harmon, Jake and Lucy DeVito, and ShadowMachine as executive producers on this unique new series for FXX."

Set 13 years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), Little Demon focuses on a reluctant mother (Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) as they attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. Unfortunately, the pair will be constantly thwarted by forces mundane and monstrous forces. That includes Satan himself, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul. Harmon will executive produce with Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Plaza, and Jersey Films 2nd Avenue's Jake, Lucy, and Danny DeVito, as well as ShadowMachine's Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico, and Alex Bulkley. Steve Levy will serve as a producer on the project, which was given a conditional green light a few months back but is now being bumped up to the pilot production stage due to animation's ability to still stay in production during the current global health crisis.