Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E19: "Gate-gate" Preview; Season 5 Finale Images Released

Along with our preview for CBS's Ghosts S05E19: "Gate-gate," we have new images from the Season 5 finale, S05E22: "Across the Pond."

Article Summary Ghosts Season 5 Episode 19, "Gate-gate," puts Woodstone in danger as Sam and Jay fight to protect all they’ve built.

Isaac faces a difficult adjustment in Ghosts S05E19 and learns some bonds are too important to leave behind.

Ghosts Season 5 finale details tease bigger stakes, with "Polar Opposites" and "Up the Creek" raising the pressure.

"Across the Pond" sends Ghosts overseas, where a pivotal trip could decide Woodstone’s future once and for all.

As we inch closer to the season finale of CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) are going to need to step up their game in some big and very unique ways if they want to save Woodstone. That brings us to the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's episode, S0519: "Gate-gate" – and that's not all! We've also updated our preview for the two-episode Season 5 finale with an image gallery for S05E22: "Across the Pond," and that's all waiting for you below:

Ghosts Season 5 Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 19: "Gate-gate" – When an emotion‑driven decision puts Woodstone at risk, Sam and Jay step up to defend what they've built. Meanwhile, Isaac struggles to adjust to new surroundings, only to realize that some connections are too important to leave behind. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Jaime Eliezer Karas.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 20: "Polar Opposites" – When a Hollywood producer comes to scout Woodstone as a filming location, Sam is prompted to take a creative leap that draws unexpected support from the ghosts. Meanwhile, changing roles among the ghosts spark a heartfelt effort to honor someone special. Rose Abdoo guest stars as Paula, a TV producer. Written by Emily Schmidt & Rupinder Gill and directed by Jaime Eliezer Karas.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 21: "Up the Creek" – When Woodstone's future is put in jeopardy, Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion by securing its place in history. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Akilah Green & Skander Halim and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 22: "Across the Pond" – A trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Ben Feldman guest-stars as Kyle, with James Austin Johnson as local historical expert Joe and Rose Abdoo as Paula, a TV Producer. Written by Brian Bahe & Greg Worswick and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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