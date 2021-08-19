Loki: Kevin Feige Says Season 2 Director Search "Will Begin Shortly"

When Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki wrapped up its run, there were two surprises waiting for viewers. On the plus side, there came the news that the series would be returning for a second season- made official before the (now) season finale wrapped. Unfortunately, the downside brought with it the news that director Kate Herron would not be returning to helm The God of Mischief's continuing adventures (more on that below). So that means fans are not only wondering when the second season will start filming but also who will helming it when it does. And those were two points that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed when asked by Collider during the press day for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Though short on details, Feige did confirm that early work on the second season was underway and that he was hoping to have much of the first season's team back. "It is underway. We're developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly," Feige revealed. As for filming, Feige had to keep the timeframe pretty broad since it depends on a number of factors and saying that he's "not sure exactly where it falls between next year [2022] and the year after. [2023]"

Last month, series director and executive producer Herron confirmed that she would not be back for a second season. "I'm not returning. I always planned to be just on for this and, to be honest, Season 2 wasn't in the — that's something that just came out and I'm so excited. I'm really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I'm proud of what we did here and I've given it my all. I'm working on some other stuff yet to be announced." And it doesn't look like that "other stuff" involves the MCU. "No, I'm just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I'd love to work with them again, but my outing with 'Loki' is what I've done with them." Interesting in that it sounds like Herron wasn't aware that a second season was a possibility, though a lot could happen between now and a second season. But for now, the search for a new helmer will need to get underway.

For a look back at some of The God of Mischief's more memorable moments (though there might be some he would prefer to forget) as well as a brief timeline to just how screwed up things have gotten, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Appreciation for the God of Mischief, Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w04bAp6tliw)

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.

