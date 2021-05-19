Loki Learns That "Miss Minutes" Doesn't Mess Around in New Teaser

What better way to mark down three weeks and counting until the premiere of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series than for Disney+ and Marvel Studios to drop a new teaser for Loki? Apparently they agreed because that's what viewers got on Wednesday- and this isn't just any teaser. Loki gets to meet "Miss Minutes"- and let's just say that "Miss Minutes" doesn't like being kept waiting- or resistance of any kind. By now, we know that The God of Mischief will be working his magic throughout the timestream at the end of a short leash being held by Time Variance Authority (TVA) Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) as he helps clean up the mess he created. From what we can tell, "Miss Minutes" is his friendly guide to getting adjusted to his involuntary service on behalf of the TVA.

Here's a look at why The God of Mischief shouldn't be taking Mobius and the TVA for granted (because they're definitely not approaching him the same way), check out the following teaser- with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki, set to hit the streaming service starting Wednesday (yes, that's Wednesday), June 9:

Here's a look back at the preview released Sunday night during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

As we were brought up to speed on with the official trailer, Loki (Hiddleston) touched the Tesseract and messed up time and reality royally, so Mobius and the TVA have "persuaded" him to help them set things right. To see why Loki's time may have finally come (though the jury is still out on if that will be a good thing for The God of Mischief or not), check out the following recently-released teaser:

In a recent interview with Empire, Hiddleston teased that there is a lot that viewers could learn about the upcoming series by taking a close look at the series logo. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Set to hit the streaming service on June 11 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston and Wilson on the series are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.