Loki S02 Midseason Trailer, Official Clip: So What Happens Next?

Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki Season 2 midseason trailer and official clip have some interesting looks at what's to come.

Article Summary Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki Season 2 midseason trailer and official clip offer hints at what's still to come.

The penultimate episode teaser is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, and written by Eric Martin.

EP Kevin Wright insists arrest of actor Jonathan Majors hasn't impacted the production.

The series leaves room for a potential Season 3, with the intent to continue Loki's adventures.

It's safe to say that Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki Season 2 is the hottest thing that the MCU currently has going for it (though we're psyched for The Marvels). And if anyone thought that there were no good cliffhangers left – especially in the middle of a season – "Heart of the TVA" pretty much put that to rest. Now, it's Loki (Hiddleston), Mobius (Wilson), Sylvie (DiMartino), B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) left to process what happened – and what's next. Or if there's even going to be a universe to have a "next" in. Thankfully, we have a midseason trailer and an official clip to pass along, offering some interesting snippets of moments we haven't seen yet and clues to what's to come…

Here's a very brief & ominous clip from the penultimate second-season episode (directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead and written by Eric Martin), followed by a look at what we've previously learned about the Marvel Studios series:

Loki EP Kevin Wright on S02/Jonathan Majors' Arrest; S03 Chances

Jonathan Majors' Arrest in March 2023 Didn't Impact Filming: "This is maybe – not maybe – this is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography. The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It's very much what's on screen on Disney+."

Wright: No Discussions About Changes in Light of Jonathan Majors' Legal Matters: "No. And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out."

Will "Loki" Season 2 Leave Open the Possibility for Season 3? "I think it's open-ended. We certainly did not develop this season going, "We have to tee up Season 3" — in the way that we did with Season 1, where there was a very specific, 'Hey, we're coming back.' But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the 'Loki' world and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character."

Loki Season 2: What Else We Know…

Here's a look at Quan discussing the role of O.B., what he brings to the series this season, and more – followed by the official trailer & overview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 stars Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

