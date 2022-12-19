Loki Season 2 Preview: The God of Mischief Goes Bond, Many Bonds

Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki knows how to kick off two weeks of what could otherwise be serious holiday stress. To help keep our minds distracted from the stress, they were kind enough to ensure that new footage from the second season made its way into the streamer's teaser trailer, previewing what's coming in 2023. Along with Hiddleston and Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, and Kate Dickie will be joining the second season's time-twisting adventure. Here's a look at screencaps from the teaser, followed by your chance to check it out for yourselves:

Now, here's a look at not only those preview scenes from the second season of Loki but also looks at Marvel's Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian Season 3, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and a whole lot more:

"It's been amazing to shoot the second season of Loki. [Viewers] are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting," Mbatha-Raw revealed during an interview with ET. As for her on-screen persona's pursuit of free will, Mbatha-Raw added, "In 'Loki,' Ravonna is a powerful presence. Selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I'm really excited about."

And now that she has one season under her belt, Mbatha-Raw revealed what it was about filming the second season that made it something she would like to see happen on the second season of Surface. "The thing that I found with 'Loki's' second season is everyone on the crew knows your character, and I've never had that before, stepping onto a set where people already know your character. That's kind of a cool feeling. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to that for 'Surface,'" Mbatha-Raw explained.