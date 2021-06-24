Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino & Kate Herron's Sylvie Insight

Once again, we're sticking to our promise to avoid any specific spoilers so soon after the third episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki hit the streaming service. One thing we can openly discuss is what a welcome addition Sophia Di Martino's Variant (aka Sylvie aka "Lady Loki" to some) has been to the series, with this week's episode finding the pair in serious "buddy action movie mode" while also diving deeper into their characters and ending things with an excellent cliffhanger. Now viewers are getting some fresh insight into the character in a new featurette released earlier today- and which we have waiting for you below.

Here's a look at Hiddleson, Di Martino, and director & EP Kate Herron offering some background on Sylvie brings to the story and how that's impacting Hiddleston's God of Mischief:

Here's a look behind the scenes at how all the mischief came together, Herron and the cast offer some background intel on who you need to know (and why) and explain why Loki is unlike anything Marvel Studios has done before.

For a look back at some of The God of Mischief's more memorable moments (though there might be some he would prefer to forget) as well as a brief timeline to just how screwed up things have gotten, check out the clip below:

Now here's a look back at the preview released during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Premiering on June 9 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) serving as head writer and executive producer, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Female Loki Variant, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.

