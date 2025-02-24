Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Long Bright River, peacock

Long Bright River: Peacock Previews Amanda Seyfried-Starring Series

The trailer for Peacock's new Amanda Seyfried-starring series Long Bright River is here, with the eight-episode thriller debuting March 13th.

Article Summary Amanda Seyfried stars in Peacock's new thriller series Long Bright River, streaming all episodes on March 13th.

The drama, based on Liz Moore's novel, explores the opioid crisis in a Philadelphia neighborhood.

Showrunner Nikki Toscano aims to deconstruct the "police as savior" narrative with a compelling story.

Powerful performance by Seyfried as a police officer caught in a personal and community crisis.

Long Bright River is a new eight-episode drama hitting Peacock on March 13. All of the episodes will be out that day as opposed to a weekly release. Amanda Seyfried, Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson, John Doman, Dash Mihok, Britne Oldford, Matthew Del Negro, Harriet Sansom Harris, Patch Darragh, and Perry Mattfeld star in the show from showrunner and writer Nikki Toscano. Long Bright River is based on the novel by author Liz Moore. It has a bit of a Mare of Easttown vibe to it, and that can only be a good thing as that was one of the best thrillers on TV the last five years.

Long Bright River Could Be A Breakout

Long Bright River is a suspense thriller series about Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.

Here is Toscano on what drew her to the show and how powerful a performance her star is giving: "Perhaps what drew me in the most was the possibility of what this show could achieve in its ambition to upend stereotypes: of those born into poverty and addiction, of those engaging in sex work, of those who have been written off or marginalized after they've seemingly fallen through the cracks of their community, and finally, of those engaged in police work. In fact, what makes Long Bright River so unique as a series is that it aims to deconstruct the "police as savior" narrative — a journey pulled through our protagonist, Mickey Fitzpatrick, played by Amanda Seyfried. Strap yourself in – 'cause this is Amanda like you've never seen her before – flawed and raw, tarred by guilt and shame and legacy, but never more compelling. She puts every ounce of her soul onto the screen, and her performance will break your heart."

In a sea of thrillers on streaming, this show has a star and hook that could easily make it stand out. We really are in a new golden age of thrillers on TV at the moment, and this looks to continue that. All eight episodes of Long Bright River debut on Peacock on March 13.

