Lucifer EP Offers Season 5 Part 2 Prod Update: "We Were 95% Done"

By now, most Lucifans are in the middle of mapping out where they believe Netflix's Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 after how the first half of the season left things. We all knew that Lucifer, Michael (Tom Ellis), Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and Amenadiel's (D.B. Woodside) "dear old dad" God (Dennis Haysbert) was going to making an appearance- we just didn't think it would come at the end of a righteously nasty little "family fight." So of course, this all leads to the obvious question: when will the series return for the season's final eight? According to writer and executive producer Chris Rafferty, the answer is… "we don't know." Saying that the team was "95% done" with the season when production shut down, Rafferty reassures viewers they will resume when they can but "keeping everyone safe" was the top priority.

A LOT of people are asking me this question. Sadly the answer is: we don't know. We were 95% done #LuciferSeason5 when Covid shut us down 🙁 We'll resume when we can, but our priority = keeping everyone safe. You'll hear when it's ready 😁 Till then, rewatching is your friend! 😉 pic.twitter.com/8y4wareTw3 — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) September 2, 2020

Sitting in as a guest on the Pilot TV podcast, Ellis sounded much more optimistic about when the series would return: "The second eight episodes, I'm not sure when they're going to drop because we've still got the finale. We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six. So hopefully that'll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year." When work does get underway on the season finale, Ellis is expecting it to go at a much slower pace than in the past because of new COVID policies and procedures: "With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it's going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day."

Pilot TV "Podcast #100 The Boys, Strike, and I Hate Suzie. With guest host Tom Ellis": Lucifer himself, Mr Tom Ellis, joins us as guest host for our 100th episode! We chat about everything from playing the lord of hell to his love for Battlestar Galactica, as well as running down each of our top five TV shows of all time. Plus we review the latest series of Strike, watch Billie Piper's life implode in I Hate Suzie and get a head start on the long-awaited second season of Amazon's The Boys. All that and Tom even breaks out his guitar. What's not to love?