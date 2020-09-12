Lucifer Season 4 Blooper Reel Almost Ruined Cheese Pizza For Us

With production set to resume on Thursday, September 24, to complete the fifth season of Lucifer before moving directly into production on the sixth and final season, emotions have bee running a little high. Understandable all things considered, though things got a bit "social media crazy" when word surfaced that the final season would only be 8 episodes (thankfully, D.B. Woodside clarified that it would be 10 episodes). So as a way of taking a moment to laugh at the sillier things in life and grab a second wind, the find folks at the Tom Ellis-starring Netflix series have released a fourth season blooper video, in honor of Saturday's DC FanDome.

Shared with the masses by director Sherwin Shilati, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, here's a look at what happens when things stop being so devilishly serious (and nearly ruin cheese pizza for us:

Sitting in as a guest on the Pilot TV podcast at the end of August, Ellis sounded optimistic about when the series would return: "The second eight episodes, I'm not sure when they're going to drop because we've still got the finale. We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six. So hopefully that'll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year." When work does get underway on the season finale, Ellis is expecting it to go at a much slower pace than in the past because of new COVID policies and procedures: "With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it's going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day."

Pilot TV "Podcast #100 The Boys, Strike, and I Hate Suzie. With guest host Tom Ellis": Lucifer himself, Mr Tom Ellis, joins us as guest host for our 100th episode! We chat about everything from playing the lord of hell to his love for Battlestar Galactica, as well as running down each of our top five TV shows of all time. Plus we review the latest series of Strike, watch Billie Piper's life implode in I Hate Suzie and get a head start on the long-awaited second season of Amazon's The Boys. All that and Tom even breaks out his guitar. What's not to love?