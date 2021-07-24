Lucifer Season 6 Announcement: The Devil Gets His Due This September

This weekend brought a special panel at Comic-Con@Home for Lucifans, as Lucifer star Tom Ellis and executive producers Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich made their way to the virtual event to offer some insider intel n the upcoming sixth and finale season. On Thursday, Ellis dropped a teaser on Instagram ahead of the session promising that "good things are coming" along with a picture of what appears to be a Back to the Future DeLorean but the possibilities on what that could mean were pretty endless. But it turns out it was about time- as in, the time when Season 6 will premiere. And now we know via a date announcement video that The Devil will get his due on September 10th on Netflix.

Here's a look at the video showing that all bad things must come to an end:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Final Season | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwCudKk1G4I&t=1s)

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

