Lucifer Season 6 Casts 2 Familiar Faces; Eps 601-603 Details Released

As Lucifans await word on when the second half of Lucifer season 5 will be hitting Netflix screens (with many holding out hope for a before-the-end-of-the-year drop), there's news on what (and who) lies ahead for the sixth season of Lucifer. EW reports exclusively that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) are joining the cast of the Tom Ellis-starring series for its finale season. Dungey's Sonya is described as "a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel (DB Woodside)." Hildebrand's Rory is "a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel" hoping to follow in Lucifer's (Ellis) footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to "realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be."

Speaking of the sixth season (and no, we haven't forgotten about season 5b- we just prefer looking really far ahead), how about some intel on the first three episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have been offering up the past few days. For our first three chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr./Jen Graham Imada), and "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope/Joe Henderson). Here's a look at the original key art announcement images:

Here's a look back at the special "fan-cam" showing appreciation for all things Chloe Decker (Lauren German)- and remember to hang around for the mini-teaser for season 5b at the end. Clearly, God (Dennis Haysbert) needed to put an end to his kids' (Ellis x2, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Woodside) smackdown before things got worse, so he took his brood somewhere– and Chloe wants to know where.

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?