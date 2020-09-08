Lucifer Season 6 Episode Count Reportedly Half of Season 5

Lucifans are still working out all the possibilities that might result from God (Dennis Haysbert) returning to break up (???) a nasty little "family feud" between Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Michael (Ellis), Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). What they did learn recently is that they might be getting their answers sooner rather than later, with production set to resume on Thursday, September 24, to complete the fifth season's 16th and final episode, and then moving directly into production on the series' sixth and final season. Now, TVLine is reporting that an episode count for Season 6 has been finalized- and let's just say the series is going on an "episode diet" between seasons. Though the current season is running 16 episodes with two, 8-episode half-season, the final season will consist of only 8 episodes (bringing the series' final episode count to 91).

Sitting in as a guest on the Pilot TV podcast at the end of August, Ellis sounded optimistic about when the series would return: "The second eight episodes, I'm not sure when they're going to drop because we've still got the finale. We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six. So hopefully that'll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year." When work does get underway on the season finale, Ellis is expecting it to go at a much slower pace than in the past because of new COVID policies and procedures: "With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it's going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day."

