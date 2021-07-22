Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis Teases Good Things Coming with a DeLorean?

While the second half of the fifth season of Netflix's Lucifer may still be fresh in Lucifans minds, it's never too early to start talking about Season 6 (even if it will be the righteously popular series' final run) and that's exactly what star Tom Ellis and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich plan to do this weekend at Comic0Con@Home. But is Ellis trying to get a headstart on things? It would appear so, based on a post that went live earlier this afternoon. But as is the beauty of an effective teaser, how huge of a tease it ends up being, depends on how you read it.

"Good things are coming," Ellis teased in his Instagram post from this afternoon, followed by some hashtags that could best be described as "ten-ton hints." And if we're being completely honest? We're not sure what to read into the Back to the Future DeLorean car in the scene, either? Are they teasing time travel? Maybe they're saying that the sixth season will be arriving in a more "timely' manner? Could it just be a DeLorean happens to be in a scene? Or are we completely wrong and that's not a DeLorean? While Lucifans wait patiently for (hopefully) some answers this weekend, here's a look at Ellis' post:

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.