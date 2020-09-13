Lucifer: We're Guessing Trixie Mattel and Katya are Tom Ellis Fans

Bombshell blondes Trixie Mattel and Katya, both of Drag Race notoriety, let you into their respective living rooms to watch Netflix shows with their YouTube series, I Like to Watch. In this edition, it's a look at the first half of the fifth season of Lucifer. MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! alert: it's like 15 minutes of Trixie and Katya drooling over Tom Ellis. But in their defense, isn't that basically the default response everyone has to Lucifer? In case you're still wondering if Trixie and Katya are fans of the series, they had some choice "testimonials" to make things crystal clear.

"If you are in quarantine or you are lonely at home in general, this could be the program for you," recommended Trixie. Katya took a much more welcoming approach to new viewers: "If you're like Jungle Jane just hiding out in the bushes waiting for rattlesnakes to copulate so you can record it and then sell it on the internet, welcome home."

In case you need to catch up on Lucifer, we left off in season four at… you know what? Let's let Netflix explain it:

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

To quote Trixie, "This isn't your Mom's devil show." No, Trixie, but it is ours. So, if you're still one of those holdouts then I have to ask: why haven't you caught up on Lucifer yet? Are you waiting for two drag queens to convince you it's good? Well, here you go!